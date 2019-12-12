Ohio Farm Bureau hires new local director

COLUMBUS – Melinda Lee, of Tipp City, has been named Ohio Farm Bureau Federation organization director for Delaware, Franklin, Madison, and Union counties. Lee has spent the last three years serving in the same position for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties.

In her new territory, Lee will continue her work as a liaison between the county farm Bureaus and Ohio Farm Bureau. She will assist the county groups as they develop and implement programs to strengthen their organizations and enhance their ability to serve members and affect positive change in their communities.

Lee is a 2013 graduate of Ohio State University where she majored in animal sciences and agribusiness. She received her American FFA degree in 2010. Previously, she worked at Aldermere Farm in Maine helping plan and facilitate agricultural education programs and at the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center.

She is a graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute Class IX and currently serves as the chairperson for the Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund. She also continues to help out on the family’s beef, sheep and grain farm in Cardington.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

