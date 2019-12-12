Enclave at the Ravines subdivision OK’d

Before a future development could move forward in southeast Delaware, city officials first needed to gain some clarity from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the possible impact of a former landfill nearby.

Developer Ron Sabbatino and T&R Properties are proposing the 87-unit, single-family development, called the Enclave at the Ravines at Olentangy, on approximately 15 acres north of Curve Road and west of Rochdale Run.

During the first reading for the development on Nov. 11, Councilwoman Lisa Keller expressed concerns about the proposed development and its proximity to the closed landfill, which sits just east of the land. In particular, she cited potential issues with methane gas emanating from the landfill, and the notification requirements for those potentially living in the development.

City Engineer Bill Ferrigno said during the last meeting that approximately half of the properties proposed in the development would be located within the 1,000-foot buffer zone that requires notification to the home buyer of the nearby landfill. He said that notification will exist on the deeds for the home.

Ferrigno went on to say during the meeting that explosive gasses resulting from a former landfill typically peak around seven or eight years after the landfill is closed, and he noted this landfill’s closure is approaching the 20-year mark.

Prior to Monday’s Delaware City Council meeting, Ferrigno met with the EPA to discuss the former landfill and to ensure the measures that have been taken are in order with what the status of the landfill would require. He told council the meeting confirmed what he anticipated would be the case.

“As expected, the EPA is pleased with the status of our landfill,” Ferrigno said. “All monitoring is in compliance, and they consider it an extremely low-risk location right now.”

Among the monitoring tools that are in place are 15 groundwater monitoring wells and two surface water monitoring locations, which are tested twice a year.

Four explosive gas monitoring points have been installed, and three additional points have been installed on the T&R property. Those, too, are sampled bi-annually.

The Curve Road landfill was opened in 1973 and remained in use through 1990. It has been capped with more than 1,000 cubic yards of clay.

With any concerns about the landfill apparently alleviated, the development was approved by council unanimously.

The subdivision will contain 87 single-family attached units on approximately 14.906 acres. The units at Enclave will be ranch-style and a minimum of 1,200 square feet, each with a two-car garage.

The Enclave will be Subarea 3 of five total subareas. The first subarea was previously approved for 128 single-family homes on approximately 46 acres, and homes are currently being constructed. Subarea 2 has been approved for 36 tw0-family dwelling units and has been platted.

Subarea 4 has been approved for an assisted living facility on just under four acres, and Subarea 5 currently remains vacant but has been approved for office or light manufacturing uses.

A rendering of what the single-family attached units at the Enclave at the Ravines at Olentangy will look like.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

