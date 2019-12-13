DCFA names new chairman

Bill Bishop, president, CEO, and managing partner of Associated Insurance Agencies Inc. in Westerville, was recently elected chairman of the Delaware County Finance Authority.

Bishop, who joined the DCFA in 2017, had previously served as the authority’s vice chair.

He also serves on the board of trustees of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where he chaired the chamber’s small business council. He was named the 2011 Westerville Area Business Person of the Year.

Also elected were:

• Kent Shafter – vice chair. Shafer joined the Delaware County Finance Authority in 2018. He is the vice mayor for the city of Delaware. A former Columbus police officer, Shafer owns a consulting business focused on criminal justice, public safety, and public policy matters.

• Don Rankey Jr. – treasurer. Rankey joined the DCFA in 2016 and was re-elected to the position of treasurer. He is the CEO of HomeLife Companies Inc., which he founded in 1991. HomeLife operates retirement communities across the country.

• Jon Bennehoof – secretary. Bennehoof joined the Delaware County Finance Authority in 2016 and was re-elected to the position of secretary. Bennehoof is the mayor Powell.

Bishop https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_Bill-Bishop.jpg Bishop

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.