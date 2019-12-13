DCS BOE approves 2020-2021 school calendar

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year and staffing changes during its final regular meeting of the year Monday.

During the meeting, which was held in the board room at Willis Education Center, the board approved the proposed 2020-2021 calendar.

In the calendar, the first day of the 2020 school year will be Aug. 19, and the school year will conclude May 27. Students will not have school Sept. 7 for Labor Day, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 for Jug Days, and Sept. 28 for a teacher professional development day.

Students will also not have school on Oct. 16 for another professional development day, and Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. Winter break will begin on Dec. 21, and the school year will resume on Jan. 4. In 2021, There will be no school on Jan. 18 for MLK Day, and Feb. 12 and Feb. 15 for a professional development day and President’s Day, respectively. There will be no school on March 15 for a professional development day, and Spring Break will be March 29 through April 2.

The board also approved the resignation of Tia LeMaster, a bus driver; Jessica Skeen, an educational assistant at Hayes; and Robert Thompson, a bus driver.

Board members approved the employment of Kari Newsome, an educational assistant at Carlisle, and Ashlie Rodela, an administrative assistant at Willis.

The board approved several supplemental contracts for advisors and coaches at Hayes.

Additionally, the board received a $25,000 donation from the Gill Family to the Hayes Athletic Department for equipment and capital improvements.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. Jan. 6.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

