Holiday party brings smiles

ASHLEY — There wasn’t one frown in the crowd, there were only smiles on the 200-plus faces as Santa Claus made his grand entrance at Recreation Unlimited’s annual Camper Holiday Party Dec. 8.

“It is great to see their smiles!,” said Santa Claus as he entered.

“This is a special time of year, and a special party for a great bunch of folks,” said Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul L. Huttlin.

Recreation Unlimited’s mission is to serve individuals with physical and developmental disabilities and health concerns through sports, recreation, and education, while building self-confidence, self-esteem, and promoting positive human relations, attitudes and behaviors.

“On behalf of the chairman of the board, Charles Ruma, the Board of Directors, Recreation Unlimited Associates, and the over 3,200 campers with disabilities and health concerns that are annually served, we would like to thank all the donors and volunteers that made the (party) a great success,” Huttlin states in a press release about the event.

Huttlin also gave a special thanks to Westerville Alumni Golf and Friends Committee; Cheryl’s Cookies for the dozens of baked cookies; Jones Potato Chip Company; and Don Boger, Rightway Food Service.

“It is a pleasure to help with your annual Christmas Party,” said Boger. “Thanks for all you do.”

Huttlin said the entertainment was provided by the Academy of Rising Stars from Cardington, which was directed by Tracy Williamson. Also putting on a show for the crowd was Rufus, Whistles, and Pockets, some very funny clown magicians.

“A big thanks for the party,” said Jodi Dennis, mother of camper Wyatt Dennis. “It was fantastic.”

Huttlin said Recreation Unlimited is a place where all are equal and no one has a disability.

“Thank you to all who have supported Recreation Unlimited in 2019,” Huttlin said.

Recreation Unlimited is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization located at 7700 Piper Road, Ashley.

Chad Maddrix’s face lit up with joy as he spoke with Santa Claus at Recreation Unlimited’s annual Camper Holiday Party Dec. 8. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_Photo-2-2-copy.jpg Chad Maddrix’s face lit up with joy as he spoke with Santa Claus at Recreation Unlimited’s annual Camper Holiday Party Dec. 8. Courtesy photo | Recreation Unlimited In the spirit of the season, Gabe and Liz Eberhard spend a little time with Santa Claus at Recreation Unlimited’s annual Camper Holiday Party. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_Photo-1-2-copy.jpg In the spirit of the season, Gabe and Liz Eberhard spend a little time with Santa Claus at Recreation Unlimited’s annual Camper Holiday Party. Courtesy photo | Recreation Unlimited

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

