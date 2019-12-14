Duo joins county economic development team

Zachary Dowley and Kelsey Scott recently joined the Delaware County Office of Economic Development.

Dowley, a life-long Delaware resident, joined the department as an economic development specialist. Scott was hired as the economic development coordinator.

In his new post, Dowley, 23, will work with the newly formed Delaware County Housing Alliance, monitor Community Development Block Grant programs in the county, manage the office’s social media pages, and assist local jurisdictions in the creation of economic development action plans.

Dowley is a 2019 graduate of Ohio State University, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and geography. He is a 2014 graduate of Delaware Hayes High School.

Scott, 26, will manage the Office of Economic Development’s business retention and expansion program to create and maintain relationships with Delaware County businesses. She also will be developing a program to mitigate common challenges for businesses, such as workforce development, transportation, and affordable housing.

Before joining the county’s economic development team, Scott spent three years as an economic development specialist for the city of Delaware, overseeing business retention and expansion, and marketing.

Scott is a 2016 graduate of Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She attended River Valley High School in Marion County.

She also serves on the board of Main Street Delaware, an economic development organization that advocates for the downtown business district.

“Both Zach and Kelsey bring a lot of energy to the job,” said Bob Lamb, executive director of the Delaware County Office of Economic Development. “They will be great representatives of this office, assisting us as we guide development in Delaware County into the next decade.”

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.