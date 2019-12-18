Balderson seeking re-election to Congress

Focused on protecting the country’s economy, Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville) filed a petition Monday morning with the Franklin County Board of Elections to run for a second term as representative of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

“America’s economy is heading in the right direction: taxes are down, jobs are up, and wages are rising,” Balderson states in a press release issued Monday. “These things all make a big impact in the lives of Ohioans, but as a country, we need to stop the partisan bickering and come together.”

Ohio’s 12th Congressional District includes all or parts of Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum and Richland counties.

Currently, Balderson is serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee; House Science, Space, and Technology Committee; the House Small Business Committee; and the Innovation and Workforce Subcommittee, where he is a ranking member.

The press release announces his re-election campaign states, “Balderson was an advocate for tax reform that helped ignite America’s struggling economy. He cut taxes in Ohio, balanced the state budget, and has spent his first term in Congress fighting to solve problems that keep families from benefiting from America’s historic prosperity. He promised to stand up to those trying to revert to policies that stifle prosperity.”

According to his website, Balderson is gaining a reputation as someone who supports ideas such as the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (UMCA); pay raises for the military; and 30 other pieces of legislation that have passed at least one chamber of Congress.

Congressional bills backed by Balderson that have become law include one that creates Science Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) apprenticeship programs.

Recently, Balderson announced a public-private partnership that will provide life-saving equipment to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to equip first responders with life-saving tools used in mass emergencies. The announcement was made a joint press conference held in the Delaware County EMA Emergency Operations Center in Delaware, in conjunction with Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, fourteen individual central Ohio EMAs, and citizenAID, a Columbus-based company providing nearly 1,000 “Public Safety Drop Kits” to first responders within central Ohio.

“By providing these drop kits and proactively empowering Ohioans to provide lifesaving care, we are giving back precious minutes that might be the difference between life and death,” Balderson said at the time. “This partnership is an innovative move to equip our citizens with the skills and tools they need to save others’ lives, while supporting a local small business.”

Balderson also supported the decision by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to award $4.8 million to the State of Ohio to help prevent and combat violent crimes against women.

“Women deserve to feel safe in their communities, and this funding will help ensure critical protections are in place for those subject to harassment, abuse and violence,” he said.

Balderson joined a bipartisan delegation of more than 100 representatives in sending House leadership a letter requesting it address the upcoming rescission of $7.6 billion from the highway funding bill passed earlier this year.

“Ohio risks losing nearly $337 million for vital infrastructure projects if Congress doesn’t reallocate this funding,” he said at the time. “ODOT has been planning on these funds; we need to hold up our end of the bargain so they can keep transportation projects on track and assure jobs for Ohioans.”

According to the press release, Balderson is promising to use his second full term in Congress to continue to solve problems and try to build bridges that unite people, rather than divide them.

“In Washington, there are far too many politicians whose lust for power is greater than their love of country,” Balderson stated. “They’ve lost sight of our primary mission: to serve families and solve problems. As I’ve done since taking office, I will work each day to help the people of Ohio.”

Balderson finished out the unexpired term of Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Genoa, that expired Jan. 3, 2019. In November 2018, he was elected to his first full term to Congress, which expires Jan. 3, 2021.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

