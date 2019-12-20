Ringle elects not to run for county treasurer

Delaware County’s newly appointed treasurer, Michael Ringle, has removed his petition to appear on the March 17 Republican primary ballot.

Ringle, 28, was appointed by the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee on Nov. 21 to fill the unexpired term of Jon Peterson, who passed away Oct. 10. Peterson’s term expires Sept. 5, 2021.

Ringle was appointed by the committee over Donald Rankey Jr., a longtime businessman who is serving as the Delaware County Finance Authority treasurer. Rankey filed a petition to run against Ringle for the county treasurer’s seat in the Republican primary.

When asked about dropping out of the race, Ringle said, “I talked about it with some of the leaders, and I decided not to run.” He said in the interest of maintaining party unity, “a primary between Don and I would be divisive.”

However, Ringle did hint he has an interest in running for election in the future, but he didn’t indicate a specific office.

Rankey said he decided a couple of months ago to run for county treasurer because he saw several opportunities to increase the county’s financial holding. He said he wants to work to help the county land bank, which the county treasurer heads up.

“I see a lot of opportunities to improve our return on our investments and the funds we hold,” he said. “It will give the commissioners a little more money to work with.”

Rankey said he and Ringle have had “a couple of good conversations” and that Ringle has invited him to sit in on a few meetings.

“I’m looking forward to working with the professionals in the office,” he said.

Rankey pointed out with Ringle dropping out of the race and there being no Democratic candidate running for the office, he will be the next Delaware County treasurer.

On Thursday morning, the Delaware County Board of Elections certified the March 17 Democratic and Republican primary ballots. Only two races are in contention, the Republican races for the Ohio District 12 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and the position of Delaware County recorder.

The Democratic candidates certified to the ballot include:

• Representative to Congress 12th District — Alaina Shearer, Delaware

• State Representative 67th District — Rachael Morocco, Lewis Center

• State Representative 68th district — Steven Mount, Westerville

The Republican candidates certified to the ballot include:

• Representative to Congress 12th District — Troy Balderson, Zanesville; Timothy Day, Granville

• State Representative 67th District — Kris Jordan, Ostrander

• State Representative 68th District — Rick Carfagna, Westerville

• County Commissioner — Jeff Benton, Delaware

• County Commissioner — Gary Merrell, Delaware

• Prosecuting Attorney — Melissa Schiffel

• Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas — Natalie Fravel

• Sheriff — Russell l. Martin

• Recorder — Carolee Conklin, Ashley; Melissa Jordan, Delaware; Dana Ray, Galena

• Treasurer — Donald Rankey Jr., Powell

• Engineer — Chris Bauserman, Delaware

• Coroner — Mark Hickman, Delaware

• Judge of the Court of Common Pleas/General Division — David Gormley, Powell

• Judge of the Court of Common Pleas/Probate/Juvenile Division — David Hejmanowski, Delaware

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website, the following candidates have filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Elections Division to be on the Ohio primary presidential ballots: Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Donald J. Trump, Michael Bennet, Bill Weld, Julián Castro, Joseph J. Biden Jr., Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Cory Booker, Michael R. Bloomberg and John K. Delaney.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

