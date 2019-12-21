Village of Sunbury sets 2020 appropriations

At its final meeting of 2019, Sunbury Village Council unanimously approved the annual appropriations for 2020.

The appropriations will set aside money for Sunbury’s general fund, paying for administrative and operational tasks. According to the village, the sums set aside for the 2020 general fund are $5,701,476, broken down into Wages and Benefits at $2,444,240, and Expenditures at $3,427,236.

The legislation reads, “That there be appropriated from the General Fund: $5,701,476 allocated as follows:”

• Bond Retirement fund $270,363

• Capital Project fund $0

• Cemetery fund $90,305

• Highway fund $16,800

• Impact fees-Police fund $50,000

• Impact fees-Municipal fund $200,000

• Mayors Court Computer fund $50,000

• Pass-through Agency fund $200,000

• Parks and recreation fund $50,000

• Permissive Tax fund $25,000

• Showa Tax Increment Financing (TIF) fund $0

• Street fund $400,000

• Sunbury Mills Plaza TIF fund $93,100

• Wastewater fund $1,792,560 (further broken down into wages and benefits $412,800; Other expenditures $1,379,760)

• Water fund $300,000

The “grand total from all funds appropriated” is $9,239,604.

The ordinance needed to be approved before the end of the fiscal year, Dec. 31.

Several purchase orders were also approved by council at the meeting, including one for $9,273.76 for brick work on the Town Hall at the Village Square, which is currently getting a facelift.

“The interior will be painted, have new flooring installed, new lighting, renovated bathrooms, and so much more,” states the village’s website.

The Town Hall was built in 1868 and was used as a school for three years before becoming a meeting hall. During its history, the fire department, village marshall, library, Farmer’s Bank, and Masonic Lodge have also occupied space in the building.

Mayor Tommy Hatfield said there will be a “spring reveal” once all the work is completed.

Also on Dec. 18, the village’s Finance Committee met. In the revenue report, it was said “the beginning year fund balance was $8,317,599.95 with the current balance is $9,769,734.06 showing an increase of $1,452,134.11.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

