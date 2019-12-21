Office space, day care approved

The southwest corner of Liberty and Seldom Seen roads in Powell will soon see development as Powell City Council approved a final development plan for the site with a unanimous vote during its meeting Tuesday.

Plans for the development have been in motion for a year; Powell Planning and Zoning first considered a Sketch Plan Review for the proposal in December 2018.

Proposed are a total of six buildings on the 4.44-acre site owned by Milton Properties, LLC. As part of the proposal, the first two buildings at the southwest corner the Liberty and Seldom Seen roads have already been filled and will consist of a pediatric dentistry and a day care.

The buildings will range from 4,021 to 10,017 square feet with each building being able to provide one or two units each.

A traffic light is currently in the works at the intersection of Liberty and Seldom Seen roads, as is a northbound left turn lane. Asked how the development would be coordinated with the traffic light and road construction plans, Development Director Dave Betz said the county engineer has already started with the coordination of the project, and the project’s construction will begin in spring.

“We will coordinate from staff purposes in a preconstruction meeting with this, with the county engineer’s office, to coordinate how vehicles will come and go in a correct manner. So, this property can be built simultaneously with the road improvement,” Betz said.

There will be two access points to the development, one each on Liberty Road and Seldom Seen Road. The access point on Seldom Seen Road will be a “right-turn only” entrance and exit, with signage prohibiting left turns installed.

“The proposal is a positive development for the city of Powell,” city staff states in the development’s review. “On two major routes, the existing empty lot needs to be activated, and a development like this helps to add to the tax base but also provides services to our residents. The proposed architecture adds to the character of Powell with a unique feature on the corner.”

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

