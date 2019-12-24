Sallows promoted to deputy chief of police

POWELL — Sgt. Ron Sallows was recently promoted to serve as the Powell Police Department’s new deputy chief of police.

He will be sworn in to his new position at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Municipal Building Council Chambers, 47 Hall St. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Sallows has been a member of the Powell Police Department since 1999. He started his career in law enforcement as a police officer at the Medical College of Ohio Police Department in Toledo. In 1999, the Powell Police Department hired Sallows as a patrol officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005.

“Ron has served in our police department for nearly 21 years,” said Chief Stephen Hrytzik. “We look forward to having Ron serve in this role in our agency. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in law enforcement and will continue to drive our community policing philosophy.”

Sallows is currently enrolled at the University of Phoenix, where he will receive a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration in 2020. Sallows is a graduate of the 253rd Session of the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Leadership College Class 56, and the Supervisor Training and Education Program Class II.

He has received numerous awards for outstanding performance in the line of duty.

In 2014, Sallows was awarded a “Lifesaving Award” after performing CPR and applying an Automated External Defibrillator to an unresponsive Powell resident. He has been chosen as the “Officer of the Year” three times and received a “Meritorious Service Award” for his assistance dealing with a human trafficking case in 2015. Additionally, he was recognized as the “Member of the Year” for the Ohio Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates in 2018.

“As deputy chief, I will continue to serve the city as I have for the past 21 years and will focus on continuing to provide excellent service to the community by solving problems, networking with residents and businesses, keeping response times low, and the professional development of police department employees,” said Deputy Chief Sallows.

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Powell.

