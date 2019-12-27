Foundation names new president

The Board of Directors of the Delaware County Foundation recently announced the hiring of its new president and CEO, Chris Baker. The announcement came after a long search to fill the position following the retirement of long-time President and CEO Marlene Casini, M.A., CAP®.

Baker will begin his new role Jan. 6, 2020. He joins the Delaware County Foundation after being the executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. He previously held senior positions with the Boy Scouts of America in Spokane, Washington, Portland, Oregon and Springfield, Ohio. He is a graduate of Wittenberg University.

His community involvement includes vice president of the Central Ohio Association of Fundraising Professionals, board member of the Development Board of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Advisory Board of Central State University.

“We’re pleased to be able to find someone with Chris’ outstanding qualifications here in central Ohio,” said Matt Weller, chair of the Board of Directors of the Delaware County Foundation. The search committee did a thorough job of finding and vetting numerous candidates for the position. Finding the right candidate to replace Marlene and lead the foundation forward was not an easy task, but we are confident that Chris is the right person for the job.”

Baker will take over the leadership of the $14.5 million Delaware County Foundation during a period of prosperity in the County, but also during a time where the needs of those less fortunate are growing. On average, the foundation grants more than $1.2 million annually throughout the county to help nonprofit organizations tackle the issues of homelessness, food insecurity, domestic violence, and mental health. Grants also help educate youth and provide arts experiences.

When asked about his first few weeks in his new position, Baker said, “I’ve heard so much about the donors and volunteers at the Delaware County Foundation and the nonprofit community. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and carrying on the legacy of the Foundation.”

Baker and his wife, Barbra, have two sons.

About the Delaware County Foundation

The Delaware County Foundation strengthens communities by connecting people through charitable giving. Every contribution is an investment in the community that enriches the lives of those who live and work here. The foundation is a pool of charitable dollars, meant to grow over time, to benefit the community now and for generations to come.

Donors support non-profit organizations in Delaware County and beyond; enabling people to be independent, move out of poverty, find homes and meet their basic needs. Grant dollars also help educate our youth and bring the arts into our communities. Together, we are changing the world one grant, one donor and one dream at a time.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Foundation.

