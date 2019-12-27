New judge sworn in

Kyle Rohrer was sworn in as the next Delaware Municipal Court Judge Dec. 20, and he will begin serving in the role when court resumes in the new year.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge James P. Schuck’s courtroom and featured several speakers who worked with Rohrer during his time with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin led the invocation, adding he’s worked with Rohrer for nearly 20 years and thinks he’ll make a great judge.

“I’ve worked with Kyle now for going on two decades…” Martin said. “He’s been a great prosecutor and a great litigator. Local law enforcement and defense counsel recognize that in Kyle. I think he’s the right man for the right time. He’s filling some big shoes. It’s really good for the county.”

Former Delaware County Prosecutor Carol Hamilton O’Brien gave a speech about Rohrer, who worked with her as first assistant Delaware County Prosecutor before O’Brien moved to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s hard to distill the 12 years that I’ve known Kyle into the five minutes that (Delaware Municipal Court Clerk) Cindy Dinovo said I could speak,” O’Brien joked. “It was an amazing experience. I was at the prosecutor’s office for all of a month before Kyle and I became trial partners. For those of you who try cases, you understand how close you get to a trial partner. Just about every day for four years we were in (court together).”

O’Brien added Rohrer will make a good judge, because he has the perfect temperament for the job.

“You can talk to Kyle and his face shows no emotion. What that means is he’s listening to everything you say,” O’Brien said. “What you’re going to find when he is on the bench as your municipal court judge is he’s listening to what every person in that court has to say. He is going to be the judge that everyone says has the best demeanor for a judge. I don’t think you’ll meet any judge smarter than Kyle Rohrer. He is going to be a phenomenal judge. I am proud to be Judge Kyle Rohrer’s friend, colleague, and honestly, I’m not sure who mentored who.”

Outgoing Delaware Municipal Court Judge David Sunderman administered Rohrer’s oath of office and said he believed Rohrer was prepared and qualified.

“It’s a very big honor for me to administer the oath of office to you,” Sunderman said. “I know you are so highly qualified, you are well prepared.”

After donning his robe for the first time, Rohrer gave a short speech in which he thanked everyone at the ceremony, including mentors and elected officials. Rohrer also thanked Delaware County voters for choosing him for the position, and he thanked his former colleagues at the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with you all, and you’ve all made me a better lawyer,” Rohrer told prosecutors.

Rohrer also thanked Sunderman, adding he was “a fixture” at the municipal court.

Rohrer thanked his wife, Erin, and his family for supporting him throughout the process.

His first official day is Jan. 1, 2020, though court does not resume until Jan. 2.

Judge-elect Kyle Rohrer is sworn in by outgoing Delaware Municipal Court Judge David Sunderman, with the help of Rohrer's wife, Erin, Dec. 20 in Delaware County Common Please Court. Rohrer will assume the role on Jan. 1. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Delaware Municipal Court Judge Kyle Rohrer takes the podium after being sworn in Dec. 20. During his speech, Rohrer thanked his mentors, coworkers, elected officials, his family, and the voters who elected him. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Rohrer to serve as Delaware Municipal Court judge

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

