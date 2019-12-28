City selects Nahvi to replace Stelzer as finance director

The City of Delaware announced Dec. 16 that Justin Nahvi has been appointed director of the city’s Finance Department, effective Jan. 21.

Nahvi has experience at the state and county levels and, most recently, as finance director and assistant city manager for the city of Marysville. He takes over for Dean Stelzer, who is retiring.

“Justin comes highly recommended and will be a good fit in our organization,” City Manager Tom Homan said. “His experience as finance director at Marysville, which is a similar fullservice and growing city like Delaware, was a major consideration in this appointment.”

Nahvi has served as director in Marysville since 2016. Prior to that he worked in various finance and accounting positions with the Upper Arlington Public Library, the Treasurer of State’s Office, and in Franklin County government.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to the challenges ahead,” Nahvi said. “My experiences are an ideal match for the requirements of the job.”

Nahvi, a CPA with an MBA from Ohio Dominican University, helped lead Marysville’s implementation of a software system linking business processes, communication and data between city departments. Delaware will be doing something similar in 2020.

“Justin was very involved in Marysville’s project which resulted in the same software that Delaware will be using,” Homan said. “This type of experience is a major plus.”

The City of Delaware serves the municipal service needs of more than 42,000 residents, with a combined budget of $119.6 million. The city’s annual operating budget is approximately $71 million.

Stelzer has been with the city for nearly 30 years. He started as director in August 1990.

Nahvi https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_Nahvi.jpg Nahvi

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.