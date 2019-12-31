Village of Sunbury seeking council member

The Village of Sunbury is seeking a new council member and others to serve on boards and commissions.

Councilman Leonard Weatherby is stepping down after 32 years of service to Sunbury. He was a former mayor and his son, Scott, served with him for a time on council. Weatherby was not present for Sunbury’s final council meeting of the year Dec. 18, but he was thanked for his work.

The village’s Facebook page states the vacancy is effective Jan. 1, 2020, and the replacement would serve until a successor is elected in November 2020. They would be paid $1,900 per year and attend council meetings the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m., while also attending additional committee meetings.

The candidate must have lived in the corporate limits of the village for at least a year and be an elector of Sunbury. They can’t hold any other public office, “be interested in any contract with the village, or hold employment with the village,” states the Facebook notice.

“If you are interested in this position or have any questions, please send an e-mail, including a letter of interest and resume to arothermel@sunburyvillage.com or contact village offices at 740-965-2684,” the notice continues. The deadline is noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The appointment is expected to be made by Feb. 5, 2020.

The village is also seeking part-time police officers. According to the notice, applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Ohio driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, the ability to read and speak English and be Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certified.

Also during the Dec. 18 meeting, Sunbury Village Council approved an agreement for routing a municipal sewer trunk line to property owned by the Romanelli Company via an easement on land owned by David Marhover on South Galena Road. Council members noted the land is south of the former Sunbury Golf Course.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Mayor Tommy Hatfield.

In other business, council approved a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency for “environmental investigation and remediation associated with” the former Martindale property at the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets.

