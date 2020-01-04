Carmendy Station still in works

More than a decade after the original plan was approved, the site at 223 S. Liberty St. in Powell may finally be moving forward with its full layout.

Powell’s Historic Downtown Advisory Commission (HDAC) reviewed the proposal for Carmendy Station during a meeting in November in which the proposal received favorable reviews.

The property received original approval in 2008 for three structures to be constructed on the approximately 1.5-acre site. Only one of the structures, which sits at the rear of the site, was constructed and is home to DLC Electric. Since then, owner Dave Carmendy has reconstructed his vision for the remaining space on the site.

Now proposed for the two buildings is both a mixed-use building and a two-unit apartment. The mixed-use building, intended to provide “live/work suites” according to city documents, would front the site and face South Liberty Street. The apartment building would stand between the mixed-use building and Carmendy’s existing business.

Staff documents express a positive review of the proposal, stating they were “pleased with the architecture of the building, the materials, and colors selected.”

The documents state, “The building will add to the character of the downtown core and help stretch the historic downtown further south.”

Design details were found to be in accordance with the Powell Architectural Guidelines, and city staff said of Carmendy Station’s designs, “The new construction is in harmony with the existing character of Powell within the Historical District. It is not a copy of older buildings. Instead, it is a more contemporary style approach that is compatible with existing structures in massing and detailing.”

Powell Planning and Zoning reviewed Carmendy Station at its Oct. 9 meeting and approved the proposal pending an architectural review by HDAC to add its comments and suggestions ahead of the application for building permits.

The final step to clear the way for Carmendy Station’s construction will be for Powell City Council to give final approval on the proposal.

Pictured are various renderings from different angles of the proposed Carmendy Station development on South Liberty Street in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_Powell-Rendering.jpg Pictured are various renderings from different angles of the proposed Carmendy Station development on South Liberty Street in Powell. Courtesy image | City of Powell

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.