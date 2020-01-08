Public input sought on trail paving project

Preservation Parks of Delaware County will hold a public open house and is seeking public comment on a proposed project to pave a 1.4-mile segment of the Ohio to Erie multiuse trail in Trenton Township.

The open house will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Sunbury Town Hall, 44 W. Cherry St., Sunbury. The public also can comment via e-mail or on the Preservation Parks Facebook page by Friday, Feb. 21.

Preservation Parks intends to apply for a Clean Ohio Trail Fund grant to pave 1.4 miles of trail right of way acquired from Kathy and Walter Sandel in 2018. The section to be paved will start at Hartford Road and extend northeast toward Condit. If the grant request is approved, the paving project is planned for the summer of 2021.

Once completed, this trail project will expand the recreational and transportation alternatives for residents and visitors of Delaware County, increase ecotourism in Central Ohio, and be another step closer to completing the 326-mile Ohio to Erie Trail.

The project, including maps and time frames, will be discussed at the open house, along with information about the Ohio to Erie Trail segments in Delaware County.

Information also can be found at www.preservationparks.com/ohio-to-erie-trail/. Members of the public who cannot attend the open house can send comments to contactparks@preservationparks.com, and those with questions can call 740-524-8600 x2.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_PreservationParks.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.