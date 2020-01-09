School board elects officers

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education has elected a new president and vice president.

Monday’s meeting was the first board meeting of the year and began with the swearing in of recently re-elected board members Matt Weller and Ted Backus. The board then voted to elect Weller as president of the board and voted to elect Francis O’Flaherty as vice president.

Weller thanked fellow board member Jayna McDaniel-Browning, who served as board president in 2019, for her leadership over the past year.

The board then approved its 2020 meeting calendar and scheduled meetings for Jan. 27, March 2, March 16, April 13, May 4, May 18, June 1, June 22, July 13, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Oct 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.

The board also approved a number of staffing changes, including the retirement of Lt. Col. Floyd R. Anible, the ROTC instructor at Hayes. The board also approved the resignation of Aubree Spicer, a School Aged Child Care program assistant, and it approved the employment of Kellye Andrus, a SACC program instructor, and Aric Tucker, an educational assistant at Hayes.

Additionally, the board approved a number of donations to pay negative lunch balances at various schools throughout the district.

The board renewed its memberships in a number of organizations, including the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, the Instructional Technology Services of Central Ohio, META Solutions, Ohio Education Policy Institute, Ohio School Boards Association, and the OSBA Legal Defense Fund.

The board will meet next for a work session on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. in the board room at Willis Education Center.

Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Swearingen administers the oath of office to Matt Weller, who was elected board president for 2020. Weller has been on the board since 2008. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_DSC_0135.jpg Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Swearingen administers the oath of office to Matt Weller, who was elected board president for 2020. Weller has been on the board since 2008. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Delaware City Schools Board of Education member Francis O’Flaherty is sworn in as vice president of the board. O’Flaherty has been on the board since 2003. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_DSC_0138.jpg Delaware City Schools Board of Education member Francis O’Flaherty is sworn in as vice president of the board. O’Flaherty has been on the board since 2003. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

