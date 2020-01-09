Geiger named to county’s Finance Authority

Franz Geiger, managing partner of NP Limited Partnership, the developer of Polaris, has been appointed to the Delaware County Finance Authority by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners.

He succeeds Jon Bennehoof, whose term expired.

Geiger has overseen the day-to-day operations at Polaris for 21 years. He is responsible for property management, leasing, legal matters, financing, and construction. He also serves as general counsel for NP Limited Partnership.

“Franz brings a high level of commercial real estate experience to the table, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the Delaware County Finance Authority,” said Chairman Bill Bishop. “His input will be exceedingly valuable as Delaware County continues to grow its commercial base.”

Geiger, a licensed real estate broker, is the president of the Polaris Owners Association Inc. and a past president of the Central Ohio Chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

Before joining NP Limited Partnership, Geiger served as assistant director of real estate and facilities services at Huntington National Bank. He also was an associate attorney at the law firms of Dinsmore and Shohl, and Enz, Jones and LeGrand.

Geiger holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from The Ohio State University. He teaches real estate development at Ohio State.

He has served on various community zoning boards, including the New Albany Planning Commission and the Rocky Fork-Blacklick Accord Panel. He is currently a member of the Columbus’ Building Services Review Committee.

The Delaware County Finance Authority (DCFA) is a political subdivision created by the Delaware County commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation in Delaware County. The DCFA offers numerous incentive programs and has the ability to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for business, developer, non-profit and governmental projects. The DCFA works in partnership with traditional lending institutions and its public partners to provide the most advantageous financing for your project.

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

