Winter Community Day set for Jan. 25

The public is invited to join the Bishop Backers on Jan. 25 for Winter Community Day 2020, a free Delaware celebration held in Ohio Wesleyan University’s Branch Rickey Arena and Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The family-friendly event will include free on-campus parking and free admission to both a Delaware Expo showcasing local nonprofits and businesses and an Ohio Wesleyan women’s and men’s varsity basketball doubleheader. (Admission is free with a canned food donation – unexpired, please – or a monetary donation to benefit the Delaware County Hunger Alliance. For a list of most-needed pantry items, visit www.owu.edu/BishopBackers.)

During the Bishop Backers event, both the OWU women’s and men’s basketball teams will take on the Gators of Allegheny College. The women’s game will begin at 1 p.m., and the men’s game will follow at 3 p.m.

The Delaware Expo will be open from noon to 3:30 p.m. inside the adjacent field house and will feature:

• An indoor children’s play area courtesy of the Delaware Community Center YMCA.

• A visit from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium animal ambassadors at 2:15 p.m.

• An opportunity to pet dogs from the Humane Society of Delaware County.

• A chance to meet OWU varsity athletes.

• Free raffles for prizes including a big-screen television and 50/50 raffles to benefit the Hunger Alliance.

Organizations wishing to have a table at the expo are asked to register online now at www.owu.edu/BishopBackers. Tables are free for nonprofit organizations, which are invited to collect food in advance at their locations to contribute to the Jan. 25 drive. The table registration deadline for both groups has been extended through Jan. 17.

Community Day is intended to bring people together for a free afternoon of entertainment and education, building on the strong sense of cooperation and collaboration that makes Delaware such a great community. The expo also will help businesses and nonprofit organizations to connect with potential customers and volunteers, including Ohio Wesleyan students and alumni.

The Bishop Backers is an organization of community advocates interested in sharing information about athletics and other events at Ohio Wesleyan and in connecting potential student-volunteers, interns, and employees with local organizations. Learn more at www.owu.edu/BishopBackers.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Bishop Backers Winter Community Day 2020 will be held Jan. 25 at Ohio Wesleyan University. The free event will feature an OWU basketball doubleheader and a Delaware Expo that includes dogs from the Human Society of Delaware County and Columbus Zoo animals. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_Bishop-Backers.jpg Bishop Backers Winter Community Day 2020 will be held Jan. 25 at Ohio Wesleyan University. The free event will feature an OWU basketball doubleheader and a Delaware Expo that includes dogs from the Human Society of Delaware County and Columbus Zoo animals. Courtesy photo | Paul Vernon

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.