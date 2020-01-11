Talk to focus on covered bridges

At one point in time there were over 64 covered bridges in Delaware County built before 1900. The last remaining one can be found on Chambers Road in the eastern part of the county.

The rest of the covered bridges were destroyed by the 1913 flood, removed as part of the creation of reservoirs, or fell into disrepair and removed.

Bridge expert David Simmons will give a presentation on the history of covered bridges and will review the work of Delaware resident David Thompson Sherman, who built many covered bridges in Delaware County, including one across the Olentangy River in Stratford, one on East William Street, as well as one located on Yankee Street in Genoa Township across Big Walnut Creek. His son, Everett Sherman, also built covered bridges. In 1883, he built the Chambers Road Covered Bridge across Big Walnut Creek in Porter Township.

This program will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware. It is free and open to the public. There will be an opportunity to make a donation, which will help defray the expenses.

To ensure adequate seating, registration is strongly advised and can be made on EventBright. For more information or to register, visit the DCHS website at www.DelawareOhioHistory.org, email Director@DelawareOhioHistory.org, or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

Simmons is an advocate, photographer, author, contributor, and speaker on covered bridges, as well as the president of the Ohio Historic Bridge Association.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

