Snow Level Alerts straight from the Source

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Delaware County Emergency Communications 9-1-1 Center announced Jan. 9 the availability of snow level alerts via text. Anyone with a U.S. phone number can receive a text alert whenever the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issues or lifts a snow emergency level. Individuals can sign up by texting DELCOSNOW to 888777.

“Many people may not realize it, but decisions about snow emergency levels are made on a local level by the sheriff in each county,” said Tracy Whited, spokeswoman for Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin. “So, when they sign up to receive snow level alerts for Delaware County, they are getting their alerts as quickly as possible, straight from the source of that decision.”

The Snow Level Alert service is part of an emergency-notification system approved and paid for by the Delaware County Emergency Communications Center and the Delaware County Board of Commissioners. The Snow Level Alert service is provided by Everbridge, a telecommunications company that also administers the county’s Delco Alerts system. The Delco Alerts system requires online registration and allows recipients to receive text, email or phone call notifications about National Weather Service watches and warnings as well as emergency events like shelter-in-place advisories, evacuations and missing person alerts. The Snow Level Alert and Delco Alert systems are paid for with Delaware County sales tax revenues and cost $24,750 per year.

Three types of snow emergency levels have been authorized by the Ohio Revised Code, Whited said:

• Level 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

• Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

• Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

For more information about Snow Level Alerts and Delco Alerts, please go to https://emergencycomms.co.delaware.oh.us/delco-alerts/.

