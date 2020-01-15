Program offers connection through conversation

Connections Volunteer Center is bringing a second session of its innovative and thoughtful Sages and Seekers program to the community. Sages & Seekers is a free eight-week intergenerational program designed to bring together teens and adults, aged 55 or older, to share their unique gifts.

In a world where communities have ballooned in size and people encounter more strangers on a daily basis than ever before, the role of communication has grown even more vital. However, we are also in a world where we talk more through electronic devices and social media than in actual conversation. Sages & Seekers offers the space, time, and support that brings us both back to our humanity, and provides invaluable tools to navigate the world. The result … countless lives changed by the power of conversation. Simple. Profound. Necessary.

The goal of this program is to pair older adults, Sages, with a local high school teen, the Seeker. They will meet once a week, during school hours, to share and talk about life experiences. The commitment involves eight (weekly) meetings beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29, and running through Wednesday, March 18. Arrival time for Sages is 9:45 a.m. and will conclude at 10:45 a.m. each week.

This program will be part of a current events/social studies class at Rutherford B. Hayes High School. The students will be juniors and seniors.

Sages share who they are with their Seeker; students report enjoying having a face-to-face conversation with an interested, caring adult. Sages report feeling more connected to their community. During the final week, Sages and Seekers celebrate together while the Seekers present Sages with a tribute of their appreciation.

Special thanks to SourcePoint for awarding a community grant toward the 2020 Sages and Seekers Winter and Fall programs.

To learn more or volunteer as a Sage, visit www.ConnectionsVolunteerCenter.org or contact Connections Volunteer Center at (740) 363-5000.

About Connections Volunteer Center

Connections Volunteer Center is a program of HelpLine, funded by SourcePoint, HelpLine, and private donations. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, a partner with United Ways of Delaware, Morrow, and Union Counties, and recipient of various state and federal grants as well as contributions that support its mission and services.

To learn more, visit www.helplinedelmor.org.

