Ohio Democrats name Watkins chair of 2019

Delaware County Democratic Party (DCDP) Chairwoman Peg Watkins has been named the 2019 Tim Burke Large County Party Chair of the Year by the Ohio Democratic Party (ODP).

“This is truly an award for the whole party, not one person,” Watkins said. “We had great candidates, excellent support for those candidates, and many, many volunteers behind the scenes leading to successful elections. Even those who did not win the offices they were vying for contributed to the visibility of Democrats in Delaware County. This is a win for the entire party.”

Watkins was elected chairman of the DCDP in May 2018 when Ed Helvey stepped down after 13 years of service to the county party.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor,” he states in a press release from the ODP. “Peg has spent countless hours each week to advance the party and its candidates. I look forward to her continued success and the success of the Delaware County Democratic Party.”

Watkins is responsible for rolling out various initiatives since taking over as party chair, including the formation of a candidate screening committee to aid in recruitment and help place candidates in races.

According to party officials, after a record-breaking annual fundraiser in 2019, the party was able to provide critical financial backing to the key candidates.

“We raised a little over $10,000 at a single fundraiser,” Watkins said. “I set a mark a couple of years ago to get 100 people to attend. We got it.”

The annual fundraiser, “Catch a Rising Star,” was held July 18, 2019, at the Scioto Reserve Country Club in Powell. It featured Ohio Democratic Party Vice-Chair Rhine McLin, Dayton; Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor, Columbus; and state Rep. Dr. Beth Liston (District 21), Dublin.

The 2019 Tim Burk Large County Party Chair of the Year, named after former Hamilton County Chairman Tim Burke, who served for 25 years, was presented by David Pepper, ODP chairman.

“Peg Watkins has stepped into the role of leading the Delaware County Democratic Party at an important moment, as Ohio’s suburbs — once strongholds for the GOP — are shifting blue,” he said. “Bringing new energy and expertise to the Delaware County Dems, Peg has encouraged new candidates — particularly women — to throw their hats in the ring and run for public office. Peg is helping to build a bench of great public servants, and that’s why she is so deserving of the Tim Burke Large County Party Chair of the Year Award for 2019.”

For more information on the Delaware County Democratic Party, visit www.ohiodeladems.org.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

