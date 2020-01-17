Buckeye Valley Board of Education reorganizes for 2020

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education met Tuesday in the high school’s Baron Hall for its annual reorganization meeting.

Once again this year, Justin Osborn was elected as the board’s president, while Amy Dutt was reelected as the vice president. Both were unanimously elected by the five-member board of Randy Turner, Mark Tingley, Jeff White, Dutt and Osborn.

The board then carried out the annual business of appointing board members as liaisons to the Strategic Plan Committees, approving of consent items, recommended establishing a Board of Education Service Fund of $4,000 for the purpose of reimbursing the expenses of board members incurred in the performance of their duties, and appointed staff members as cashiers for handling student activity and general fund accounts.

The board then authorized Treasurer Kelly Ziegler to forward a resolution requesting a transfer of tax funds from the Delaware County treasurer.

After adjourning from the reorganization meeting, the board moved into its first regularly scheduled meeting of 2020.

Andrew Miller, superintendent, was asked by the board for a facilities update. He turned his time over to representatives of Daikin, a manufacturer of commercial-grade heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, to discuss the high school’s failing HVAC system.

According to facilities officials, the failing system isn’t running efficiently. It was noted there was a problem with humidity last summer, and the system continues to require a lot of Band-Aids.

The Daikin representatives said it would be a substantial repair bill to get either of the two machines up and running. They suggested three alternative options instead.

The first option would be to replace one of the machines and use the old parts to repair the other. The second option was to replace both machines, or the third would be to replace both machines with one larger machine.

“On behalf of the board, as the experts of this, what is your recommendation?,” Ziegler asked. “Not the cheapest, but what is your recommendation on a (system) that will work efficiently and effectively for the next 10-15 years?”

The recommendation, based on the amount of labor to install a single larger machine, was to replace both machines with two new machines.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board adopted the following regular meeting schedule:

• Feb. 19 at BV High School

• March 18 at BV High School

• April 15 at BV High School

• May 20 at BV High School

• June 17 at BV High School

• July 15 at BV High School

• Aug. 19 at BV High School

• Sept. 16 at East Elementary

• Oct. 21 at West Elementary

• Nov. 18 at BV Middle School

• Dec. 16 at BV High School

All meetings are on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The board may schedule additional work sessions on an as-needed basis, and those meetings will be announced in The Gazette.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902.

