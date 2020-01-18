Traffic calming measures approved

As complaints regarding neighborhood traffic become increasingly more frequent, Delaware City Council approved two more resolutions for the installation of traffic calming measures during its meeting Monday.

The approved resolutions will affect Carson Farms Boulevard and Cobblestone Drive, located in Delaware’s southwest corridor.

In both instances, pavement markings such as centerline and edge line striping will be installed this spring and will serve as part of a 12-month traffic calming pilot program. At the completion of the pilot program, a report on the effectiveness of both measures combined will be provided to council.

For the Cobblestone Drive portion of the program, the pavement markings will extend from South Houk Road to Rockcreek Drive, and speed feedback signs will be set up in both the westbound and eastbound directions between Canal Street and Ridgefield and Minton drives.

Along Carson Farms Boulevard, the pavement markings will stretch from just south of West William Street to Hayfield Drive. The speed feedback signs will be located in both the northbound and southbound directions between Limetree Drive and Brushmore Court.

Costs for the two projects are expected to total $34,000; $20,000 for the pavement markings and $14,000 for the speed feedback signs. Funds for the project will come from the Public Works Traffic Division 2020 Annual Professional Services budget.

Both pilot programs come at the request of the Delaware Parking and Safety Committee following discussions held during its meeting last October.

A recent speed study for Carson Farms Boulevard found that the 85th percentile speed, combined for both directions, to be 33 mph. A review of the accident history along the road from 2014-2018 showed no speed-related accidents. The same study showed an 85th percentile speed for 34 mph for Cobblestone Drive. However, a review of the accident history of Cobblestone Drive from 2015-18 showed there have been four accidents possibly related to speeding.

A similar pilot program was initiated for Hull Drive last year after residents living in the neighborhood complained of high traffic volumes and speeders along the road that connects Liberty Road to U.S. Route 23. In August, additional double-yellow centerline striping and white edge line striping were added to the pavement of West Hull Drive as part of the traffic calming initiative.

During Monday’s meeting, City Engineer Bill Ferrigno offered an update of the Hull Drive program. In the report, he said, “Following initial installation of striping on West Hull Drive, several speed studies were completed to monitor impacts on traffic. To date, the ‘lane narrowing’ effect introduced by the additional striping on West Hull Drive has not yielded a notable impact on either vehicle speed or volumes.”

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

