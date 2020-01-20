Delaware man killed in Friday night crash

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a Delaware man Friday.

The patrol reported Saturday that at approximately 10:28 p.m. Friday, Brittanie M. Bruce, 42, of Plain City, was travelling southwest on U.S. 42 in her 2001 Ford F150. Francisco M. Hernandez, 46, of Delaware, was driving northeast on U.S. 42 in his 2008 Dodge Avenger when he failed to maintain reasonable control, traveled over the center-line, and was struck by the Ford F150. The crash occurred on U.S. 42 near state Route 257 in Concord Township, Delaware County.

Bruce, along with her passenger, Andrew M. Mays, 42, of Columbus, were transported by Delaware County EMS to Riverside Methodist Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Troopers said.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Delaware County coroner.

The patrol reported all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and alcohol use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Next of kin has been notified, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County Fire & EMS and the Concord Township Fire Department.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_OSHP.jpeg