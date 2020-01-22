Mom, son join ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club

Lewis Center residents Colleen A. Restivo and her son, Austin Restivo, joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Jan. 17 after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries during an Oct. 11, 2019, incident that occurred at South Old State and Hollenback roads in Delaware County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Eric A. Caudill and Staff Lt. Dave Brown, along with Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephanie Herrington, Delaware City Police Department Chief Bruce Pijanowski and Capt. Adam Moore, and SAFE Delaware County Coalition Coordinator Jackie Bain presented the pair with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“This mom and son are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Caudill said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

In 2018, 419 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Restivo also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

