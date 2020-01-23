BW Local Schools approve 2020-21 calendar

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar at its Jan. 16 meeting.

The calendar was approved a little bit later than other local districts, because Big Walnut is in the process of constructing two new schools, Prairie Run Elementary and a new building to house the high school. The board waited until it had a better handle on the construction timeline.

The 2020 year will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, with winter break to take place Dec. 23 through Jan. 4, 2021. Spring break will take place March 29 through April 5, and the last day for students is Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Graduation is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

The district has drafted a 2021-2022 school year calendar, as well. On its web site, the district said it “will be approved as construction on the new high school progresses, but we wanted to provide a draft for now.”

A good portion of the 3.5-hour meeting was concerned with possible adjustments to the costs of athletic sites at the new high school to be within budget. The district’s web link to construction projects shows a site plan draft that “incorporates the potential forecast full buildout of the new school site, including both school facilities, a football stadium and parking, as well as other athletic facilities (tennis courts, athletic practice fields, baseball and softball fields, additional parking, etc.). Decisions regarding timing of these phases will be tied to available funds, community input, and operational goals and objectives.”

The following students were recognized: Emily Gavaghan was named Student of the Month from Hylen Souders Elementary. Amelia Spencer-Stump from Souders was the school’s Art Student of the Month. Grace Hall was named the Big Walnut Elementary School Student of the Month and Art Student of the Month. There was also a brief presentation from Big Walnut Elementary.

Also at the meeting, Big Walnut High School Athletic Director Brian Shelton said there is a new varsity football head coach, Robert Page.

Staff and students from Big Walnut Elementary discuss a fundraiser during last week's Big Walnut Board of Education meeting. Gary Budzak | The Gazette