DCDL Board elects officers for 2020

At the regular meeting of the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees Tuesday, the trustees swore in the slate of officers for 2020 during the annual organizational meeting.

The board elected trustees Michael Butler into the position of President, Holly Quaine into the position of vice president, and Ceena Dinovo Baker into the position of secretary.

Scott Tiede was appointed to his first seven-year term on the DCDL Board of Trustees. Fiscal Officer Angela Cox and Deputy Fiscal Officer Samantha Valesky were also sworn in to their positions for the year.

The remaining library trustees include Brenda Eldridge, Neil Neidhardt and Nick McCoy.

Following the organizational meeting, the board immediately continued with the agenda for the regular meeting.

“We’re building a library in the next two years and, above all else, this is one of the most important things we’ll be doing,” Butler said. “We’ll want the community to stay engaged with this process. It is my hope that we can all work together for the betterment of this library and its community.”

Library Director George Needham said the library is still on track, being “moderately optimistic,” to open the Liberty Township/Powell-area branch in the summer of 2021.

Friends of the Library President Karen Cowan announced that a $15,000 donation will be given to the library, as approved during the Friends of the Library’s January board meeting.

Other actions taken by the board included updates from Needham, fiscal updates, and general updates.

“Last year was our busiest year as a library,” said Needham in his director’s report. “We are up 50% over the last four years in circulation. In 2019 alone, we circulated over two million items. We are also now at over 100,000 registered users in the Delaware Library.”

The DCDL Board of Trustees, the governing body of the library, consists of seven members who serve in non-salaried positions. The board promotes DCDL’s mission, sets library policy, hires and supervises the director and fiscal officer, approves the library’s budget and financial practices, and creates the library’s strategic plans. Four board members are appointed by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, and three are appointed by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

Library Board of Trustees meetings generally take place on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. Meeting locations rotate. Locations listed below are subject to change. Check www.delawarelibrary.org prior to meetings for agendas and location information.

The confirmed meeting dates for the remainder of 2020 are as follows:

• Tuesday, Feb. 18: 5 p.m. at the Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware

• Tuesday, March 17: 5 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware

• Tuesday, April 21: 5 p.m at the Orange Branch Library

• Tuesday, May 19: 5 p.m. at the Ostrander Branch Library, 75 N. Fourth St., Ostrander

• Tuesday, June 16: 5 p.m. at the Powell Branch Library, 460 S. Liberty St., Powell

• Tuesday, Aug. 18: 5 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library

• Tuesday, Sept. 15: 5 p.m. at the Orange Branch Library

• Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5 p.m. at the Powell Branch Library

• Tuesday, Nov. 17: 5 p.m. at the Orange Branch Library

• Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library

• Tuesday, Jan. 19: 5 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 121.22, all meetings of the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees are open to the public and time is allotted on the agenda for public participation.

For more information about the Delaware County District Library or the DCDL Board of Trustees, contact Nicole Fowles at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or (740) 362-3861.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_DCDL-2.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.