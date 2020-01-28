Cooper joins Sunbury Village Council

Cindi Cooper was sworn in as the newest member of the Sunbury Village Council during a meeting held Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Cooper was appointed earlier in the month after expressing interest in the seat vacated by Len Weatherby. She was praised by Sunbury Mayor Tommy Hatfield for asking procedural questions before her votes during the busy session, such as the reasoning behind emergency passage.

One procedure was a rare and unusual one for any legislative body to undertake.

For a year, council has tabled a third reading approving the rezoning application of Northgate Construction Services on about 62 acres of a “75-acre tract located on the west side of South Galena Road and bound on the west by I-71 and on the north by the Estates at Cheshire Subdivision (Meadow Chase Drive),” states the ordinance. Planning and Zoning had approved rezoning the land to a Planned Residential District in late 2018 for what was to be known as “Sunbury Farms.”

However, the applicant has been unable to move forward with the project, so the legislation kept being tabled, that is, not voted on, but remaining on council’s agenda. At the latest council meeting, though, Village Solicitor David Brehm recommended taking the ordinance “off the table.” He said this wasn’t a rejection of the project. Rather, if and when the applicant is able to proceed, they would have to go through the legislative process with the village once again.

Council unanimously voted to take the ordinance off the table.

The Village of Sunbury now has a 3% hotel tax, which council also approved at the meeting. It was explained that although Sunbury currently doesn’t have any hotels, it likely will with future growth and would then be able to collect the tax revenue like other nearby municipalities.

Also approved was a development agreement for the 54-acre Fourwinds Drive project between the village and owners MTB Fourwinds LLC and Emme Holdings LLC.

One visitor spoke at the meeting, Public Health Nurse James Schwaderer of the Delaware General Health District. He said traffic has been steady at the Sunbury satellite location in the Kroger shopping center, and the health district is considering expanded hours.

The Sunbury Village Council in 2020, left to right: Damin Cappel, Tim Gose, Joe St. John, Tommy Hatfield, Cindi Cooper, Martin Fisher and Dave Martin. Cynthia Cooper is sworn in as the newest member of the Sunbury Village Council by Village Solicitor David Brehm.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

