Fire station to install baby box

Two new features are going to grace the BST&G Fire District Station 350 in Sunbury.

The first is a box.

Rod Myers, who serves on the BST&G Fire Board, discussed the Safe Haven Baby Box during the Berkshire Township Board of Trustees meeting Monday.

The Safe Haven Baby Box “is a safety device provided for under a state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender her unwanted newborn,” states the organization’s website. “A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.”

“I’m pretty thrilled that we get to do this,” Myers said. “We voted on this last meeting and it passed. It’s very extensive what they’re putting in — a $10,000 box you can put a baby in. It’s actually a bassinet. It’s heated, air conditioned, (and has) three different alarms hooked up to it. So if a mother gets desperate and has to do something like this, she can come to the fire station and not have to surrender their child to a person, but kind of do it in a private setting.”

Monica Kelsey is the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. A retired firefighter who lives in Indiana, Kelsey learned she had been abandoned by her birth mother, who had been raped and left to die. On a visit to South Africa, she saw a baby box in operation and adapted it for use in the United States.

To date, 61 babies have been saved through the use of the baby boxes, Myers said. A story by 10TV.com last week said there are “21 active baby boxes in Indiana.”

“Why would you pick such an affluent area to be in?” Myers said he asked during the baby box presentation. He was told most women who use this tend to drive 20-30 miles away from where they live.

The Safe Haven Baby Box was given to the fire district through a grant, he said.

“We have a person in the community who is going to help us install it” at no charge, Myers said. The only expense is a $200 per year maintenance fee.

For more information, visit shbb.org.

The other item is a bench, which has already been installed near the front entrance of Station 350.

Sunbury resident Doug Gulley states in an email: “A cedar bench sits outside the fire station in Sunbury, Ohio in memory and honor of Jeff Wilson, former fire chief of BST&G. The bench was an Eagle Scout project of Matthew Gulley. Chief Wilson was involved in many things in his community. Scouting was just one. Jeff Wilson was a friend and mentor to Matthew and was held in high esteem by Matthew and the Scouting community. When you drive by the fire station, the bench sits in front in a position of honor.”

Wilson served more than 30 years. His End of Watch was June 8, 2018, after 30 years of dedicated service.

BST&G serves Berkshire and Trenton townships, and the villages of Galena and Sunbury. For more information, visit bstgfiredistrict.org.

In other fire department news, Harlem Township’s Facebook page had the following post last week: “It is with great pride, The Harlem Township Division of Fire would like to thank Lt. Wendell J. Piper for his service to our community and our department. The township trustees have accepted his letter of resignation effective Feb. 1, 2020. Lt. Piper leaves with over 40 years of dedicated service to the residents of Harlem Township and surrounding communities. There will be a ceremonial axe presented to Lt. Piper later this year during a trustees meeting. We wish him the best and thank you sir, for your service.”

Finally, many readers know there is a Big Walnut Joint Fire District, but it’s not based in Delaware County. This is an all-volunteer fire department which serves Bennington, Chester and Harmony townships, and the villages of Chesterville and Marengo, all in Morrow County.

On its Facebook page, BWJFD recently posted the passing of firefighter Ross Bigelow, who served for 15 years. His End of Watch was Jan. 3. The post concludes, “Rest easy brother, we have it from here.”

A new bench in front of the BST&G station honors former Fire Chief Jeffrey D. Wilson, whose plaque can be seen in the upper right corner. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_DSCF6739.jpg A new bench in front of the BST&G station honors former Fire Chief Jeffrey D. Wilson, whose plaque can be seen in the upper right corner. Gary Budzak photos | The Gazette The exterior of the BST&G Fire District Station 350 in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_DSCF6738.jpg The exterior of the BST&G Fire District Station 350 in Sunbury. Gary Budzak photos | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

