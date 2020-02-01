Rankey launches campaign for county treasurer

Don Rankey, a businessman and veteran public servant, has announced his candidacy for Delaware County treasurer.

Rankey has been endorsed by the Delaware County Republican Central Committee and will be unopposed in the March primary.

The general election is set for Nov. 3.

“I’m extremely proud to be running for Delaware County treasurer,” Rankey said. “While I have had business success around the country, my heart has always been here in Delaware County. It is where I put down roots and raised my family. It would be an honor to serve Delaware County as its treasurer.”

Rankey is the CEO of HomeLife Companies Inc., which he founded in 1991. HomeLife is a senior living and healthcare management consulting firm. It operates retirement communities across the country.

Prior to starting HomeLife, Rankey served as vice president and chief development, marketing and housing officer for United Church Homes Inc. in Marion. He also was the director of development services and regional manager for National Church Residences in Columbus.

Rankey has served as the treasurer and chief fiscal officer of the Delaware County Finance Authority since 2016. He is a former member of the Delaware City Council and considered by many as the architect of the city’s downtown resurgence. He also served on the Delaware Airport Commission, the Delaware City Finance Committee, Delaware City Parks and Recreation Commission, the Balance Growth Task Force, the Delaware County Community Improvement Corporation, and the city of Delaware’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Rankey earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Capital University.

“Very few people possess Don’s private business expertise and record for public service,” said Campaign Chairman Kent Shafer. “He will be an excellent public servant and a terrific treasurer.”

