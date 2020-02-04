Couple to wed at First Friday

In 2019, Main Street Delaware (MSD) turned its February First Friday event into a celebration of marriage, new and old. This Friday, Feb. 7, the “Love is in the Air” theme returns to downtown Delaware with vow renewals and the union of two of Delaware’s very own.

Nick Spalsbury and Bethany Naegele, both graduates of Delaware Hayes High School, will get married Friday after being selected as the winners of MSD’s second annual “win a wedding” Facebook contest. The wedding will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Gather, located at 53 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware.

All of Delaware is invited to attend the couple’s special day, which will be officiated by Mayor Carolyn Riggle.

“Nick and I have known each other for almost our entire lives,” Naegele shared in her winning contest entry. “We both went to Delaware Hayes together, and I knew him as my big brother’s annoying best friend. Funny how things turn out, isn’t it?”

She added, “We both love our hometown of Delaware. First Fridays are Nick and I’s favorite things to do together.”

Naegele works at Schultz Elementary, while Spalsbury is currently serving in the United States Navy as a nuclear engineer stationed in Seattle, Washington. The couple got engaged this past summer on the Fourth of July, just prior to the Delaware fireworks celebration, while Spalsbury was home on leave.

As for their decision to marry in their hometown as opposed to the Pacific Northwest, Naegele said, “Seattle is a beautiful place, but we both agreed that Delaware is our home. It is where we will stay. And I couldn’t imagine getting married anyplace else.”

Included in the contest is a wedding day package full of contributions from businesses around Delaware, ranging from hair and makeup to tux rentals and wedding cake. The package is valued at more than $1,800.

Following the wedding, Riggle will also lead a vow renewal ceremony for all married couples in attendance who wish to refresh their commitment to their spouse. The vow ceremony is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

After the wedding ceremony, carriage rides will be available from 7-9 p.m. in front of the Strand Theatre, located at 28 E. Winter St. The cost is $15 per couple or $10 per individual. Anyone 16 years old and under can ride for free.

First Friday events are sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware. To learn more about MSD and to see upcoming events, visit its website at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Delaware natives Nick Spalsbury and Bethany Naegele are set to be married Friday, Feb. 7, as part of Main Street Delaware's First Friday event.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

