Stories from East Africa

SUNBURY — A local woman has recently published a book about her family’s life overseas in three African nations.

Marjorie Lyon Wilhelm said after talking about the years she spent there “forever and ever,” she decided to write “Seduced by East Africa.”

“We spent time in East Africa in the 1970s,” Wilhelm said. “My husband, Bill, worked for the Ohio State University on an agricultural contract. When we left for Uganda, our children were 2, 4, 5 and 9. We lived in Uganda for a year, and (dictator) Idi Amin was doing strange and awful things. The U.S. government pulled us out, and we lived for a year in Kenya where (Bill) taught at the University in Nairobi. Then we came home for two years before we get a contract to go to Somalia. I had a new baby while we were there — that was an experience — and we were there for 18 months and came home.”

The young family received assistance and life lessons from residents and people who worked for them.

“I tried to write more about the people than the wildlife, scenery, that kind of thing,” she said. “Lots of people can write beautifully about those kinds of things, but it was the people that really stole my heart.”

“Seduced by East Africa” has a line, “We knew Bill would be helping to change Africa. What I didn’t know was how Africa would change me.”

In 2017, Wilhelm, who has remarried, and her husband, Clint, went back to East Africa. The three nations, along with the return trip, comprise the sections of the self-published 123-page book.

“I wrote short stories about my experiences for a writing group, and it finally developed into a book. It’s a quick and easy read. I’ve been passing it out, and people seem to really enjoy reading it. It’s got a lot of good feedback. I’m just giving it away to people I know and selling it to people I don’t know.”

Wilhelm said the book costs $8 or $11.50 if mailed. For more information or to order a book, contact Wilhelm at jgl43008@gmail.com.

In addition, Wilhelm will discuss her book at a Meet the Author night set for 6:30 p.m. March 17 at the Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury.

Sunbury resident Marjorie Wilhelm holds a copy of her new book titled “Seduced By East Africa.” https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_IMG_2639.jpeg Sunbury resident Marjorie Wilhelm holds a copy of her new book titled “Seduced By East Africa.” Courtesy photo | David Myers Gallery Sunbury resident and author Marjorie Wilhelm, left, poses for a photo with Nancy Njeri during a trip to east Africa. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_IMG_1348.jpeg Sunbury resident and author Marjorie Wilhelm, left, poses for a photo with Nancy Njeri during a trip to east Africa. Courtesy photo | Marjorie Wilhelm

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.