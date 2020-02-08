Grant writing workshop to be held April 14

A free grant writing workshop will be held Tuesday, April 14, at the Frank B. Willis Building on U.S. Route 23 North in Delaware.

The interactive workshop, sponsored by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s (OEPA) Office of Environmental Education and the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District, will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The first part of the workshop is entitled, “Finding the Right Funder.” Participants will learn prospecting tips to help them identify foundations, corporations, and government grant programs, along with how to best approach the various types of grantmakers.

“Writing a Winning Proposal” will be the focus of the second half of the workshop. Avoiding common mistakes will be discussed, as well as how to develop realistic objectives, activities and budgets.

The OEPA’s Ohio Environmental Education Fund (OEEF) provides approximately $500,000 annually in grants for environmental education projects, targeting the following:

• Preschool through university students and teachers

• The adult general public

• The regulated community

To learn more about OEEF, visit https://www.epa.state.oh.us/oeef/ or call 614-644-2873. While the OEEF process will be highlighted in the afternoon session, the information shared will be extremely useful and easily adapted to any other grant program.

The workshop is limited to 30 participants, and registration is by email only at dennis.clement@epa.ohio.gov. The deadline is April 10 (or until the workshop is full).

The mission of the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District is “Helping You Help the Land.” Details about the district’s upcoming community workshops can be found on its website as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

