OWU named ‘Best Value College’

Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware is among only 200 colleges and universities nationwide included on The Princeton Review’s new list of schools that offer “a superb education with great career preparation and at an affordable price.”

“The schools we name as our Best Value Colleges for 2020 comprise only 7% of the nation’s four-year colleges,” Robert Franek, editor-in-chief, said in announcing the new list last week.

“They are truly distinctive and diverse in their programs, size, region, and type, yet they are similar in three areas,” Franek stated. “Every school we selected offers outstanding academics, generous financial aid and/or a relative low cost of attendance, and stellar career services. We salute Ohio Wesleyan for these exceptional offerings and recommend it highly to college applicants and parents.”

The Princeton Review chose its Best Value Colleges for 2020 based on more than 40 data points it collected from 2018-2019 surveys of administrators at 656 colleges and from current students at the schools, as well as from PayScale.com surveys of alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.

Data analyzed covered “everything from academics, cost, and financial aid to graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries, and job satisfaction,” according to the publication.

In The Princeton Review’s new profile of Ohio Wesleyan, its editors state: “Ohio Wesleyan University makes no secret that it wants students who want to learn. Small class sizes and distribution requirements are structured so that ‘everyone experiences many of the different academic departments on campus’ and ‘are well-versed in many different disciplines.’”

In addition, the profile quotes students who share: “Many students … benefit from the large amount of scholarships available.”

Approximately 97% of OWU students receive merit-based and/or need-based financial aid, according to university data, with Ohio Wesleyan awarding $14 million in grants and scholarships annually to first-year students.

In addition to being listed among The Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2020, Ohio Wesleyan also is included in The Princeton Review guidebook “The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition,” released in August. Learn more about The Princeton Review, its new Best Value Colleges rankings, and its methodology at www.princetonreview.com.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic, enrollment, and financial aid opportunities at www.owu.edu/admission.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their goals through online and in-person courses, including Tutor.com, the nation’s largest online tutoring service, and through more than 150 print and digital books. Headquartered in New York City, The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit www.princetonreview.com.

Ohio Wesleyan is included in The Princeton Review’s new rankings of “The Best Value Colleges for 2020.” https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-University.jpg Ohio Wesleyan is included in The Princeton Review’s new rankings of “The Best Value Colleges for 2020.” Courtesy photo | Mark Schmitter

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.