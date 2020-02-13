Central Avenue repairs coming

Much-needed maintenance will soon be coming to a long stretch of Central Avenue, thanks to both the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Delaware.

As part of ODOT’s Urban Paving Initiative, more than two miles of road on Central Avenue, stretching from Troy Road to The Point, will be repaved. Construction is expected to begin in April and last into September.

The project will be a little more costly to the city than originally expected, however. As part of the ODOT initiative, municipalities are expected to contribute 20% of the total cost for the surface treatment portion of the project that is within corporation limits. The city is also required to contribute 100% of the costs for parts of the project not related to resurfacing.

As part of the city’s approved 2020 budget, $180,000 was originally appropriated for the project based on original estimates made by ODOT. Now, ODOT’s estimate of the cost to the city is $307,520, which it must pay before the project is opened for bidding on March 12. Should the ultimate cost be lower than the current estimate, the city will be issued a refund.

In addition to ODOT’s estimate, the city has also elected to include a 10% contingency to the project appropriation, bringing the total appropriation to $338,000.

Base repairs make up most of the city’s contributions to the project, but a trench drain will also be replaced on U.S. Route 23 that is “in close proximity of the Sandusky Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on- and off-ramps,” according to documents for the project.

Construction along Central Avenue has become a mainstay for several years now, with past failures along the road still existing. Coupled with more failures having popped up last year, 2020 figures to be more of the same.

“Although the city has made extensive efforts over the past five years to make base repairs, it is necessary to perform more base repairs with this project,” city documents state. The 2020 project will mark the fifth project to repair stretches of Central Avenue over a five-year span, totaling more than 18% of the entire span of the road.

The city first entered into an agreement to join in this project with ODOT back in November when Delaware City Council approved a resolution for a cooperative agreement with the department.

Council has yet to vote on the measure approving the city’s revised share of the project. Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

Pictured is East Central Avenue between Wade and Foley streets in Delaware. Pending approval by Delaware City Council, Central Avenue will be resurfaced this year between Troy Road and The Point. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1__DSC0250.jpg Pictured is East Central Avenue between Wade and Foley streets in Delaware. Pending approval by Delaware City Council, Central Avenue will be resurfaced this year between Troy Road and The Point. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.