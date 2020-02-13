Program to highlight African American communities

Professor Ric S. Sheffield from Kenyon College will be speaking about rural Ohio areas with long-established black communities which are often invisible to the larger white communities in which they reside.

In recognition of Black History Month, this Delaware County Historical Society program relates the adventure of reclaiming the lost history of African Americans, while showcasing the benefits of including minority populations within celebrations of heritage, and sharing strategies for undertaking such projects in communities of various sizes and racial and ethnic makeups.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware. It is free and open to the public. There will be an opportunity to make a donation, which will help defray expenses. This program is funded by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Sheffield currently serves as chair of the American Studies department at Kenyon College. He is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University, where he attended college, graduate school in sociology and law school. He has served upon various statewide policy-making and regulatory boards.

Sheffield has served as an assistant attorney general for the State of Ohio as a civil rights attorney and as chief of the state’s consumer protection division. He lectures widely at colleges and universities throughout Ohio, and he was chosen as one of a select group of humanities scholars to participate in the Ohio Humanities Council’s speakers’ bureau.

He has published articles, reviews, and book chapters on topics including legal history, the legal profession, and African American social and legal history. His current project includes completion of a manuscript on voting rights cases from Ohio in the late 1860s and early 1870s.

To ensure adequate seating at the Feb. 19 event, registration is strongly advised and can be made on EventBright.

For more information or to register, visit the DCHS website, email Director@DelawareOhioHistory.org, or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

