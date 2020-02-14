Commissioners return land to Berkshire Twp.

Property annexed into Galena last year was returned to Berkshire Township in action recently taken by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners.

President Jeff Benton, Vice President Gary Merrell, and Commissioner Barb Lewis voted unanimously for the detachment resolution during a Feb. 3 commissioners meeting. It was moved by Merrell and seconded by Lewis.

“This is unusual that we have a detachment, but this property was being planned for a project, and they’re moving away from it and back out of the village of Galena,” Benton said. “It’s an unusual transaction.”

The language of the resolution states that on Jan. 15, David Fisher, of Kephart Fisher, filed a petition on behalf of Groezinger Golf Enterprises, Inc. and John D. Wright for detachment of 260.56 acres from the village to the township. A supplement to the petition was filed Jan. 23.

The land in question consists of Blackhawk Golf Course and farmland along state Route 3. This land was part of a proposed development by Champion that was passed by Galena’s Zoning Commission. It was then annexed into Galena from Berkshire Township.

However, sustained vocal opposition by Galena and Galena-area residents, as well as the election of a new mayor, led Champion to withdraw its plans in November. An agreement letter between the parties gave the property owners the right to attach (or annex) back to Berkshire Township if things did not work out. The language of the resolution stated no apportionment was necessary.

In other business during the Feb. 3 meeting, commissioners approved:

• Appointing Dan Curtis, of Galena, as deputy apiarist for inspecting registered bee hives in the county for the 2020 season

• Set viewing and hearing times for a drainage maintenance petition on Harlem Road in Harlem Township

• Purchasing fitness equipment for each station of the Emergency Medical Services Department with Safety Grant Funds

• Right-of-way work permits for AEP, Columbia Gas and Spectrum

• Modifying an agreement with the City of Columbus for intersection improvements at South Old State Road and Polaris Parkway

• Purchasing a Volvo wheel-loader (replacing a Case wheel-loader), four Ram pickup trucks, and a Ford cab-and-chassis for official use by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office

• Ditch maintenance in Concord and Liberty townships, as well as the NorthStar Goldwell neighborhood off North Galena and Wilson roads.

• Zoning paperwork for redevelopment and improvement of the Delaware County Fairgrounds

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

