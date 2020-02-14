Chamber hands out annual awards

COLUMBUS — The Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Hilton at Polaris.
In addition to the beautiful and creative table decorations contributed by chamber members, the event featured the official gavel passing and ratification of new board members, in addition to recognizing outgoing board members.
The chamber expressed appreciation for the six years each of the outgoing board members served. Coming off the board were Chad Hoffman, Richwood Bank; Rex Gore, Black Wing Shooting Center; and Todd Irion, Engineered Materials Systems. New to the board as of January are Jeff Rupp, Woodland Environment; Mark Clack, Domtar Personal Care Division; and Casey Converse, Cassandra Converse American Family Insurance.
Outgoing Board Chair Dusty Hostutler, Dusty Hostutler Edward Jones, passed the ceremonial gavel to 2020 Board Chair Zach Price, TRIAD Architects.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the following awards:
• Small Business of the Year: Clarity Technology Solutions
• Large Business of the Year: Wolfrum Roofing and Exteriors
• Quality of Life Award: HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties
• Innovation in Business: Swan Lake Event Center
• Corporate Citizen of the Year: Foot & Ankle Wellness Center
• Citizen of the Year: Frank Hickman
• Wayne Hilborn Lifetime Achievement Award: Frank Reinhard
• Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year: Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan
Submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.