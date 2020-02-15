Memorial fund created in honor of Reitter family

The tragic news of the passing of the Reitter family last May rocked the Olentangy Local School District, but the family’s memory continues to be honored and advanced throughout the district today.

A memorial fund in the family’s name has been established through the Olentangy Education Foundation (OEF) by Tri-Village Sertoma, and a $10,000 donation was made to the fund during a recent Olentangy Berlin basketball game.

OEF is an organization that partners with the Olentangy Local School District to support and fund enhanced educational experiences for students across the whole district. The organization’s initiatives center on providing staff grants for innovative programs and learning opportunities for which tax dollars are not available.

Tri-Village Sertoma is a chapter of Sertoma Inc., a collection of service clubs impacting communities all over the United States and Canada. Sertoma’s mission is to raise funds to donate to nonprofit charitable organizations. The club’s name references its sole goal of providing service to mankind.

According to a press release from OEF, Tri-Village Sertoma has raised and donated over $1 million to charitable organizations throughout its history, supporting other nonprofits such as Columbus Speech & Hearing, the James cancer research hospital, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Grants made in memory of the Reitter family will be used to enhance the educational experience of students across Olentangy Local Schools for years to come,” the press release states.

The Reitter Family Memorial Fund will be the beneficiary of a running and walking event, organized by Tri-Village Sertoma, which will be held Aug. 11 at Highbanks Metro Park in Lewis Center.

Proceeds from the “Charity Challenge,” which will feature a 5k course, will go toward the Reitter Family Memorial Fund at OEF.

To register or learn more about the event, visit www.tvscharitchallenge.com.

