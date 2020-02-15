SourcePoint welcomes four new board members

SourcePoint recently announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2020. Joining the board of directors are Alice Frazier, Wren Kruse, James Mendenhall and Dennis Wall.

Frazier is a retired physician who previously served on SourcePoint’s board from 2009 to 2015. She practiced family medicine at the Ohio State University in Worthington, where she also taught medical students, and in Sunbury from 1981 to 2003. A Delaware resident, Frazier also serves on the board of the Delaware County Historical Society, the League of Women Voters of Delaware County, and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Delaware chapter.

Kruse is an elder care law and Medicaid planning attorney with Pappas Gibson, LLC in Powell. She holds three degrees, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio University, and a Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University School of Law in Connecticut. Kruse’s wide-ranging volunteer activity includes work with Fairhope Hospice, New Haven Reads, and the Connecticut Humane Society. She resides in New Albany.

James Mendenhall, a Powell resident, has extensive corporate and foundation fundraising experience. He most recently retired as development officer of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and previously worked for Ohio Wesleyan University. Mendenhall serves on the board of the United Way of Delaware County and volunteers as an Alumnus in Residence and Bishop Backer at Ohio Wesleyan.

Wall is the critical facilities supervisor at American Electric Power. His career in construction and facility management includes more than 20 years with Ohio Wesleyan University. Wall, who lives in Delaware, volunteered for 12 years with the Buckeye Valley High School Athletic Boosters.

The full 2020 board includes 18 individuals: President Frank Pinciotti, Vice President Richard Roell, Secretary Gretchen Roberts, Treasurer Karen Crosman, Gerald Borin, Becky Cornett, Carlos Crawford, Anne Farley, Jack Fette, Alice Frazier, Wren Kruse, Roger Lossing, James Mendenhall, Trudy Poole, Carolyn Slone, Jane Taylor, Roger Van Sickle and Dennis Wall.

SourcePoint’s board of directors is responsible for policy development, financial oversight, and the overall direction of the nonprofit organization. The board employs an executive director to supervise staff, implement policy, and oversee day-to-day operations.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional services and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

