Nutrition club opens in Sunbury

Power Fuel Nutrition recently opened in Sunbury on Cherry Street.

“We picked Sunbury because we love the smaller-town feel,” said co-owner Heather Hindel. “We also like their parades and events.”

Housewives, village council members, and local sports teams alike are customers, and some consider the new business to be a social hangout.

Hindel and co-owner Alyssa Mutersbaugh, both from Coshocton, opened their nutrition club Nov. 4, 2019. They are already members of the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce and have participated in community events.

On a recent weekday morning, regulars were enjoying meal replacement shakes at the counter, and a customer came in and picked up a shake to go.

“They’re nutritious for people on the go,” Hindel said of the more than 100 flavors of shakes, which include Buckeye, Java Chip, Peanut Butter Pie and Strawberry Shortcake. A shake can be substituted for a meal, she said.

A shake has 250 calories and 24 grams of protein, states a post on the shop’s Facebook page.

In addition to the shakes, Power Fuel Nutrition also has an exercise class.

“Mutersbaugh currently teaches a cardio drumming workout class at 5 p.m. every Monday,” states a release issued by the store. “Cardio drumming is a full-body cardio workout using a 17-gallon bucket with rope handles, a 65-millimeter yoga ball and drum sticks. Alyssa leads participants of all ages and fitness levels to routines made to high-impact, uplifting music.”

The classes are drawing 10 participants, prompting the co-owners to talk about outgrowing the space.

“It’s not work,” Mutersbaugh said of the 35-45 minute class. “We love being here.”

“We do a lot of fun stuff,” Hindel added. “We want to help people reach their goals. This is a no-judgment zone.”

Hindel said Power Fuel Nutrition also offers one-on-one coaching to improve nutrition or fitness, weight-loss challenges, shake and spa parties, and additional nutritional and skin care products.

Power Fuel Nutrition is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PowerFuelNutritionSunbury/.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

