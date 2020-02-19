Entries sought for Senior Showcase

Entries are being accepted for the Senior Showcase, a juried art exhibit that will showcase the art work of individuals in Delaware County who are 55 and older. The deadline to submit is March 6.

Entries from professional and emerging artists will be accepted until March 6 at 5 p.m. at The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St. in Delaware. The categories are 2D (computer, drawing, mixed media, painting, photography) and 3D (ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, wood, stone, jewelry and sculpture). Those accepted for the show will be notified March 26.

Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories, said Diane Hodges, executive director of The Arts Castle.

Winners will be announced at an artists’ reception on Saturday, May 2, at The Arts Castle. The exhibit will run May 3 through June 21 at The Arts Castle. After that, the prizewinners’ work will be on display at the Orange Branch of the Delaware County District Library from July 1-30 and then at Willow Brook at Delaware Run from Aug. 4-31.

The Senior Showcase is a collaboration among The Arts Castle, the Delaware County District Library and Willow Brook Christian Communities. SourcePoint is a contributing sponsor.

For submission guidelines, go to www.artscastle.org/seniorshowcase or pick up a submission packet at The Arts Castle, Gallery 22, the Delaware County District Library or Willow Brook at Delaware Run. For information, please contact seniorshowcase@artscastle.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_Senior-Showcase-black.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.