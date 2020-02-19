‘Wax museum’ teaches history at Carlisle

Students at Carlisle Elementary School in Delaware got up close and personal with important people Tuesday as second graders put on a “wax museum” to showcase their research programs.

Sarah Livingston, a second grade teacher at Carlisle, said Tuesday students were given a list of important people to choose from, and they have been working for weeks on compiling research and preparing a presentation about their subject.

“Why they’re influential is really key,” Livingston said. “(We want them to know) what they did to change our world. (I hope) they learn that people make a difference and that can start at young age. They can get influenced by things in their life and that can make a big difference.

Livingston added the projects teach students more than just facts about their subjects.

“They learn researching, note-taking, public speaking, and they get to be creative because they have to make their costumes and their final project is up to them.”

On Tuesday, students stood next to their desks, which contained small buttons. Visiting students and parents walked up, hit the button, and heard the “wax figure” of the important person talk about their life.

One of the most convincing “wax figures” was of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, played by Charlotte Turay.

The second grander said she and her mother made her judge’s robes, and she enjoyed working on the project.

“I really like the costume,” Turay said, adding she chose Ginsburg because she liked that the judge stood for equality for women. “I like things to be fair for everyone, and I don’t think it’s right that women were treated different than men. I thought it would be cool to dress up as her. I like how old she is, and she’s still working on the supreme court.”

Emma Brown, a second grader who did her project on Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts, said she knew who Low was before the project started.

“I picked her because I’m a Girl Scout and she was the founder,” Brown said.

Brown added she enjoyed researching Low, and the classic Girl Scout costume was her favorite thing about the project.

“I liked dressing up as her,” Brown said. “The uniform is very different than it is now. It’s kind of strange.”

Though many wax subjects stood waiting for presentations, one subject in Livingston’s class sat reclined in her chair with her boots crossed on her desk — Amelia Earhart, played by Sophie Hinton.

Hinton said she thought Earhart was cool and admired her.

“I really like that she just kept trying and trying, and she never gave up,” Hinton said.

Hinton added she enjoyed doing the project.

“I liked that I got to learn something new and have fun with it,” she said.

Parents also toured the classrooms Tuesday morning before the rest of the school visited. Students will give a final presentation on their subjects this week to their classmates.

A “wax figure” of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, played by second grader Charlotte Turay, stands ready to give a presentation about the justice’s life Tuesday morning during the “wax museum” event at Carlisle Elementary School in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_DSC_0407.jpg A “wax figure” of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, played by second grader Charlotte Turay, stands ready to give a presentation about the justice’s life Tuesday morning during the “wax museum” event at Carlisle Elementary School in Delaware. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Sophie Hinton, a second grader, prepares for her presentation about Amelia Earhart Tuesday morning before fellow Carlisle students toured the classroom. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_DSC_0415.jpg Sophie Hinton, a second grader, prepares for her presentation about Amelia Earhart Tuesday morning before fellow Carlisle students toured the classroom. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Emma Brown, a second grader, stands in for Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts, Tuesday morning during the “wax museum” event at Carlisle. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_DSC_0422.jpg Emma Brown, a second grader, stands in for Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts, Tuesday morning during the “wax museum” event at Carlisle. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

