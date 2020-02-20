Scouts asking for help from community

A local group of scouts is seeking the community’s help after their camping equipment and gear were stolen in a break-in last week.

Scoutmaster Joseph Bobot said Tuesday that on Feb. 10, a trailer belonging to the three scout troops located in Delaware’s Second Ward was broken into, and equipment was stolen from it. The stolen items, Bobot added, included 10 tents, ground pads, emergency medical equipment, axes, sleeping bags, and other outdoor gear.

Bobot said the trailer itself is insured, but the items inside were not.

“I didn’t think anyone would break into a Boy Scout trailer,” Bobot said.

He added the reality of the situation is that the troop can’t afford to replace the equipment on its own.

“We’re out of the Second Ward, so a lot of our kids can’t afford to buy camping equipment. They really depend on what we have in the trailer when we go out camping,” Bobot said. “We’re a small troop. It’s cost-effective to use the equipment with all our troops.”

Bobot said the three groups of scouts — Boy Scout Troop 0307, Girl Scout Troop 7307 and Cub Scout Pack 3307 — are still planning to go camping this summer and take part in a variety of community events.

To help replace the stolen items, Bobot has started a GoFundMe page.

Bobot is seeking $1,200 to replace all the gear. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3jbrq7-help-our-scouts.

He added that scouting is a valuable activity for children.

“It’s character building,” Bobot said. “We’re building citizens and independent thinkers with skills in the outdoors. In these dividing times, if we can get kids to be citizens first and party second, we can get decent kids.”

Bobot said the troops are also still accepting members. More information about the groups can be found at https://www.swcidelaware.org/boyscouts.

Cub Scout Pack 3307 is one of the packs that had their equipment stolen last week when the group’s trailer was broken into. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_cub-scouts.jpg Cub Scout Pack 3307 is one of the packs that had their equipment stolen last week when the group’s trailer was broken into. Courtesy photo | Joseph Bobot Boy Scout Troop 0307 on a camping trip. The troop had its equipment stolen last week. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_boy-scouts.jpg Boy Scout Troop 0307 on a camping trip. The troop had its equipment stolen last week. Courtesy photo | Joseph Bobot

Camping equipment stolen from group’s trailer

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

