Prep work underway on intersection in Genoa Township

Road projects both big and small are posted on Genoa Township’s Facebook page.

“When we get word of construction projects in or around Genoa, we post them to an interactive map available at www.GenoaTwp.com/Roads,” states the page.

Many of those projects originate through the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. Among those is a major intersection in the county.

“We’ve received some questions about the construction prep work beginning at the intersection of Worthington and Africa roads,” reads a recent post. “Delaware County Engineer is leading the project, which involves widening of Worthington Road to five lanes through the intersection (two northbound, two southbound plus left turn lanes), and a new right turn lane for southbound Africa Road. Reconstruction of Worthington Road will extend north to Highland Lakes Avenue, tapering from five to three lanes about 600 feet north of Africa Road, and includes flattening the existing hills to improve sight distance and safety.”

A construction page for the county engineer states the work will begin this summer and end in the fall of 2021, representing a $5.8 million investment. As county road projects go, it is the second-highest priced — countywide pavement resurfacing is $8 million.

“The purpose of the project is to improve traffic flow and mobility at the intersection of Worthington and Africa roads,” states the county engineer’s page.

Among the other projects currently listed by Genoa:

• Africa and Cheshire roads widening: The Delaware County engineer will invest $2.5 million for this summer/fall project. Genoa’s website states the project consists of, “Minor widening for paved shoulders on Cheshire Road causeway over Alum Creek Lake and on Africa Road from Jaycox to Cheshire Road. Also, new turn lanes on Africa Road at Lewis Center (east) and at Plumb Road.”

• The City of Columbus will construct a roundabout at the intersection of Orion Place and Olde Worthington Road, near Polaris Parkway. “The planned improvements will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and upgrade pedestrian facilities,” states the city’s website.

In other Genoa news, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 3 near the intersection of Duncan’s Glen and Walnut Hull drives to view a request from the Lake-of-the-Woods Water Company for dedicating a 3.1-acre segment of Duncan’s Glen to Robinhood Circle as a public right-of-way. The commissioners will have the hearing on the vacation today.

Also today at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special Genoa Township Board of Trustees meeting for open positions. The meeting is in executive session, and action may or may not be taken following the session.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_Genoa.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_africa-road-improvementsBW.jpg Courtesy drawing | Genoa Twp. The illustration shows the improvements at the Worthington and Africa roads intersection. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_africa-road-improvements.jpg The illustration shows the improvements at the Worthington and Africa roads intersection. Courtesy drawing | Genoa Twp.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

