Camp Canopy sponsorship available

Attention Delaware County high school students. If you are looking for an awesome, outdoor, adventure-filled experience this summer, consider Camp Canopy. This residential camp is held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake near Carroll, Ohio, from June 7-12.

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is sponsoring one local student to this year’s camp. The sponsorship is for the full cost of registration ($375) and has the following requirements:

• must attend a Delaware County high school

• must be an entering freshman (2020-2021 school year) through 2020 graduating senior (maximum age 19)

• must submit the 2020 Delaware SWCD sponsorship application by the deadline (April 1)

Campers will enjoy traditional sessions such as campfires, boat float, hiking, and a polar bear swim, and classes that cover waterfowl identification, dendrology, forest invasives, and ecology, just to name a few.

New programs for 2020 include wildlife monitoring, stream monitoring, Division of Wildlife’s canine program, and geology. Opportunities to visit the rifle and archery ranges will also be offered. There is plenty of free time, too, for beach volleyball, fishing, a talent show, and more.

Learn more about this academic experience at campcanopy.com. Applications are due by March 20, and interested high schoolers can access the Delaware SWCD’s sponsorship application through its website or call 740-368-1921.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

