Gazette editor, newspaper named AP award finalists

The Delaware Gazette has been named a finalist in two categories in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2019 newspaper contest, the AP announced recently.

The Gazette, which competes against 38 other publications in Division 1, is a finalist in the Best Digital Presence category, while Gazette Editor Joshua Keeran is a finalist in the Best Headline Writer category.

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Ohio APME annual awards banquet May 9 in Columbus.

Keeran, who holds a B.A. in journalism from The Ohio State University, began his journalism career in 2004. A Delaware resident since 2011, Keeran began working at The Gazette in September 2017. He was promoted to editor in February 2018.

As for The Gazette’s recognition in the Best Digital Presence category, the AP notes judges were “asked to view a newspaper’s website, social media feeds and apps, if applicable,” and the newspaper was “judged on its entire digital presentation, including content, overall appearance, ease of navigation, success at building an online audience and whether the site appears to be a valuable resource to the community.”

Keeran said while he’s honored to be named a finalist in the Best Headline Writer category, the fact The Gazette is being recognized for its digital presence is what he’s most proud of.

“The editorial staff works hard each and every day to produce informative content for our subscribers,” he said. “Through our website and social media sites, we are able to provide Delaware County residents with not only a place to read the latest news, but also a place where they can share their opinions on the topics important to them.

“This honor from the AP is a direct result of a dedicated editorial staff and a loyal following on The Gazette’s website and social media sites,” Keeran added.

Fifty-six daily newspapers submitted 1,630 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.

